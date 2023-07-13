Pacifica Hotels and Senior Living LLC to pay $1.5 million for failing to comply with asbestos laws during renovations in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced that they have reached a settlement with Pacifica Senior Living LLC for violations of asbestos-related laws and regulations that occurred at their senior hotel and living properties throughout the state.

Pacioni said that the case was filed in Monterey County and was brought by nine other counties throughout the state including the City Attorney for Los Angeles.

The company will have to pay $1.5 million for not complying with asbestos laws during renovations and demolition activities in Monterey.

The case originated when the Monterey Bay Air Resources District received a complaint that unpermitted work was being done at The Park Lane in Monterey which is owned by Pacifica.

The Air Resources District discovered that contractors conducted renovation and demolition

activities without inspecting for asbestos and did not notify them prior to demolition.

Pacioni said that contractors had disturbed asbestos-containing fireproofing material during their work without taking safety precautions to prevent the emission of asbestos.

During the investigation, prosecutors revealed that the contractor committed other violations for failing to test for asbestos prior to renovation and demolition activities at other Pacifica locations throughout California.

Pacioni said that Pacifica did cooperate with the investigation. The company paid $1.5 million to settle the case, comprising $1.12 million in civil penalties, $250,000 as supplemental environmental projects, and $200,000 in costs.

The terms of the stipulated judgment also include a permanent injunction requiring

Pacifica to comply with asbestos-related laws and regulations.

Pacioni said that the supplemental environmental projects provided for in the stipulated judgment will benefit local air pollution control initiatives as well as senior services.