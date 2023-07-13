Skip to Content
News

McDonald’s giving away free fries Thursday for National French Fry Day

By
New
Published 11:01 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday is National French Fry Day and Californians can get their hands on free fries to celebrate.

McDonald's restaurants across the nation - including participating locations in California - will be giving away free fries of any size exclusively on the McDonald's app. The deal is for Thursday and can only be used once per person.

Wendy's is also offering free small breakfast seasoned potatoes on Thursday and free medium fries on Friday, with conditions.

Whether they're shoestring, waffle, wedge, curly, or crinkle cut, french fries are hugely popular in the U.S. In fact, according to the National Geographic, Americans eat about 29 pounds of french fries each year.

Despite the name, french fries aren't French at all. Belgians claim they were the first to fry potatoes way back in the 1700s, and Thomas Jefferson is said to have served them at the White House in 1802.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KION546 News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content