Two injured in Watsonville shooting

Watsonville, Calif. (KION-TV) Two people were shot near Freedom Elementary School on Holly Drive in Watsonville on Wednesday night.

Photo provided by Ana PL

The victims, only identified as males by police, have been taken to an area hospital. One is reported to be facing non-life threatening conditions.

According to police, the shooting was reported at 7:58 p.m.

