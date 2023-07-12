Skip to Content
Two injured in Watsonville shooting

today at 10:50 PM
Watsonville, Calif. (KION-TV) Two people were shot near Freedom Elementary School on Holly Drive in Watsonville on Wednesday night.

Photo provided by Ana PL

The victims, only identified as males by police, have been taken to an area hospital. One is reported to be facing non-life threatening conditions.

According to police, the shooting was reported at 7:58 p.m.

KION is working to learn the details surrounding the incident and will have more as soon as Watsonville Police release information.

Veronica Macias

Veronica Macias is an evening anchor at KION News Channel 5/46.

