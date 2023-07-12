Turkey’s Erdogan says lawmakers will take up ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership in October

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that Sweden’s NATO membership bid would not be ratified by Turkey’s parliament before October, but that he hopes for a swift ratification once lawmakers return from a two-month break. Turkey on Monday withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance, a step toward the unity that Western leaders have been eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The decision by Erdogan was a significant move toward Sweden’s membership and came after days of intensive meetings. Erdogan’s comments Wednesday were his first public confirmation of his decision to refer Sweden’s membership to parliament, where his party and its allies command a majority.

By KARL RITTER and ANDREW WILKS Associated Press

