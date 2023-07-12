Ripples of Fukushima: Hong Kong to ban more Japanese products if radioactive water is released
By KANIS LEUNG
Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — A top official in Hong Kong says the city would immediately ban the import of aquatic products from 10 prefectures in Japan if it discharges treated radioactive wastewater into the sea. Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan said Wednesday that errors in the wastewater treating process would significantly affect ecology and food safety. The 10 affected territories in Japan are Tokyo, Fukushima, Chiba, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano and Saitama. Last week, the United Nations nuclear agency endorsed Japan’s plan to discharge the water. But the plan has faced fierce protests from local fishing communities and nearby countries.