Skip to Content
News

No jackpot winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, new jackpot is estimated at $560 million

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 22: Mega Millions lottery tickets are sold at a 7-Eleven store in the Loop on January 22, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The jackpot in the drawing has climbed to $970 million, the third highest in the game's history. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Getty Images North America 31 Dec 22
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 22: Mega Millions lottery tickets are sold at a 7-Eleven store in the Loop on January 22, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The jackpot in the drawing has climbed to $970 million, the third highest in the game's history. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
By
New
Published 12:08 PM

Originally Published: 12 JUL 23 08:51 ET

Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — There was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing according to the lottery’s website, prompting another drawing scheduled for Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The estimated jackpot is up to $560 million, Mega Millions said.

There were at least three ‘Match 5’ winners from Tuesday’s drawing, with one in California, one in South Dakota and one in Wisconsin. The Match 5 winners each won $1 million, the Mega Millions website said.

The Mega Millions jackpot is one of two substantial lottery prizes on offer this week.

The next drawing for the Powerball grand prize jackpot, estimated at $725 million, is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET, according to its website.

It’s the seventh largest Powerball jackpot, according to lottery officials. There were no jackpot winners after Monday’s Powerball drawing.

There have now been 35 consecutive Powerball drawings without a big winner.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content