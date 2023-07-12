List of top Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This year’s Emmy for best drama nominees have been revealed. They are “Succession,” “The White Lotus,” “The Last of Us,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “Yellowjackets,” “House of the Dragon” and “Andor.” The nominees for best comedy series are: “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Bear,” Jury Duty,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Wednesday.” HBO dominated Wednesday morning’s Emmy nominations, with the elite trio of “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” combining for a whopping 74. “Succession” and its deeply dysfunctional dynasty of one-percenters led all Emmy nominees in its fourth and final season with 27, including best drama.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.