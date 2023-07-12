In ’20 Days in Mariupol’ documentary, the horrors of war are illuminated

Associated Press video journalist Mstyslav Chernov’s Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting of the first days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is illuminated in his documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS “Frontline.” The film premiered earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, where it won the audience award for world cinema documentary. The reporting was also awarded the Public Service and breaking news photography Pulitzers. And now the film is coming to a handful of theaters around the U.S. in July, starting with New York and Chicago this Friday.

