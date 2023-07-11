Thailand’s prime minister, who seized power in a 2014 coup, quits politics after losing election

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who served almost nine years in office after seizing power in a 2014 military coup, has announced he is leaving politics. His announcement came after the political party for which he served as a prime minister candidate this year finished fifth in May’s general election, capturing just 36 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives. Prayuth, 69, a former army commander, made the announcement on the Facebook page of the United Thai Nation Party. He served five years as prime minister in the unelected post-coup military government and was returned to the job after the 2019 election as a candidate of the army-backed Palang Pracharath Party.

