Scooter-riding gunman sought for attack that hurt 4 people, including 2 children, at New York park

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a crowded New York park, wounding four people including two young children. Police say two masked men dressed all in black rode a scooter to St. James Park in the Bronx shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. The passenger got off the scooter and opened fire on a crowd. Chief of Patrol John Chell says two brothers, ages 3 and 6, were each shot in the leg, a 25-year-old man was hit once in the back and a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times. All are expected to recover. Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the attack.

