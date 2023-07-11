Rapper Lil Nas X reported to be among among scooter-riding tourists stopped in Oslo tunnel

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Norway’s capital briefly stopped four Americans who rode through an Oslo tunnel on electric scooters, and a Norwegian newspaper says one of them was rapper Lil Nas X. Authorities briefly closed the Festning tunnel, but none of the scooter riders were detained or charged. Police said the tourists had followed a GPS route into the 1.8-kilometer (1.1 mile) downtown tunnel late Monday and “used large parts of the roadway.” The four were escorted out and apologized. Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet reported Tuesday that Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was one of the four tourists. The musician is in Oslo to perform at an outdoor Slottsffell festival on Wednesday.

