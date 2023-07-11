Insurance companies sue energy corporation after it was blamed for helping start Colorado wildfire

Dozens of insurance companies are suing Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy to recoup money paid out to homes and businesses lost in Colorado’s most destructive wildfire in 2021. The lawsuit was filed last week, after investigators announced that a sparking power line owned by Xcel was one of the causes of the fire. Another cause was a smoldering scrap wood fire that reignited. Together, the massive blaze destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and left two people dead. Xcel didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.