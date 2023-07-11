Inmate used chain from handcuffs to strangle Indiana deputy during escape attempt, officials say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say a jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van in Indianapolis used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt. Sixty-one-year-old Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm died Monday at a hospital. A probable cause affidavit released Tuesday says 34-year-old inmate Orlando Mitchell assaulted Durm on Monday after the officer exited a transport van outside the Adult Detention Center on the city’s south side. The affidavit says video shows that after Durm opens the van’s rear door Mitchell used the chain linking his handcuffs to choke the deputy until he stopped moving.

