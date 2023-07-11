Indonesia warns nuclear weapons put Southeast Asia a ‘miscalculation away’ from a catastrophe

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s top diplomat is warning of the threat posed by nuclear weapons, saying that Southeast Asia is “one miscalculation away from apocalypse” and pressing for world powers to sign a treaty to keep the region free from such arms. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi spoke on Tuesday ahead of two-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The agenda will spotlight Myanmar’s civil strife, the South China Sea disputes and efforts to fortify regional economies amid the global headwinds set off by Russia’s war on Ukraine. The summit will last through Wednesday, then the ASEAN ministers and their U.S., Russia and China counterparts will hold various meetings on Thursday and Friday.

By EDNA TARIGAN and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

