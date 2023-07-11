Even in states that have them, few US adults support full abortion bans, AP-NORC poll finds
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and LINLEY SANDERS
Associated Press
Most U.S. adults oppose the deepest bans on abortion, a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research has found. The majority of those who live in states that have barred abortion throughout pregnancy said they believe abortion should be availble for at least the first six weeks. Most Americans also believe there should be some restrictions. The poll was conducted in late June, around the first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision reversing Roe v. Wade and undoing nationwide abortion access. The poll finds that adults’ views on abortion have not changed much in the last year and that they remain complex.