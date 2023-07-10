US intelligence assessment says Iran not currently developing nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. intelligence assessment says Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons at the moment but has ramped up activities that could help it develop them. The assessment from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released Monday says Iran has moved to increase its capacity to produce an atomic bomb since 2020 but has stopped short of that so far. Iran continues to violate the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal regarding uranium enrichment that it agreed to with world powers, according to a two-page unclassified synopsis of the report.

