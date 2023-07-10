Syrian Kurdish fighters kill at least 5 Turkey-backed gunmen in nighttime attack, activists say

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian Kurdish fighters have carried out an attack in northern Syria, killing at least five members of Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces. Activists say that the attack early on Monday took place just south of the northern town of Afrin, which is held by the Turkey-backed forces. That’s according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The Observatory, an opposition war monitor, said the attack was carried out by the Afrin Liberation Forces, a Kurdish faction allied with the main Kurdish militia in Syria known as the People’s Protection Units of YPG. The group has claimed scores of attacks against Turkey-backed Syrian fighters.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.