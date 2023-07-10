Russian teen Mirra Andreeva shows her inexperience at Wimbledon as Madison Keys advances

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva showed her inexperience after a week of showing her maturity at her first Wimbledon. The Russian qualifier had won all six of her matches on grass to reach the fourth round at the All England Club but she let a big lead over 25th-seeded Madison Keys slip away in a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 loss on No. 2 Court. Andreeva took the first set and led 3-0 in the second before Keys turned things around. Keys has reached the semifinals at the other three Grand Slam tournaments but her only other quarterfinal appearance at the All England Club ended at that stage.

