Murder suspect who escaped from California medical center recaptured

(CNN) — A murder suspect who escaped police custody in the Sacramento area over the weekend is in custody, according to the Placer County Sheriff, who shared the update via social media.

No details about how he was captured were immediately provided.

California authorities had launched a manhunt after Eric J. Abril, an inmate accused of murder, escaped Sutter Roseville Medical Center in Placer County early Sunday morning.

Abril, 35, was facing numerous charges, including “murder, kidnapping causing bodily harm, and attempted murder of a police officer,” related to a shooting in April at a Roseville park, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office said in an April news release.

Abril’s court docket says he’s also facing personal discharge of a firearm charges along with several others.

“Specifically, it is alleged the defendant attempted to murder a peace officer in a local Roseville park, which resulted in multiple injuries and one fatality. The complaint also alleges Abril kidnapped a victim causing bodily harm and murdered another victim in the commission of a kidnapping. The complaint also includes a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, and allegations that he was previously convicted of a prior serious or violent felony,” the DA’s office said in April.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Abril for comment.

