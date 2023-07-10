Kentucky will roll out sports betting for retail on Sept. 7, in time for the start of NFL season
By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
Kentucky racing officials have approved the rollout of sports betting, which will take effect when the NFL season begins in September. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved pari-mutuel wagering to begin Sept. 7 for retail at in-person locations such as tracks, its extension facilities and simulcast venues. Regulations for mobile operations will start on Sept. 28. The commission’s vote Monday during a special meeting at Red Mile Gaming and Racing in Lexington comes just over three months after the Republican-controlled Senate approved sports betting by a 25-12 vote. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear quickly signed the bill into law, which took effect on June 29.