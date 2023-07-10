Jews and Muslims come together at Srebrenica anniversary of Europe’s only post-World War II genocide

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Jews and Muslims have come together in Bosnia on the eve of the 28th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust. They discussed on Monday ways they can use their shared pain to help rid the world of hate and bigotry. Menachem Rosensaft, the general counsel of the World Jewish Congress, says “it is absolutely critical” for both the Jews and Bosniaks, who are mainly Muslim, to “join forces in remembrance in order to make sure that these type of atrocities not be allowed to occur in the future.” More than 8,000 Bosniak men and boys were killed in July 1995 in Srebrenica after Bosnian Serb troops took hold of the eastern town.

