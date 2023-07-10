Israelis block highways in nationwide protests over government’s plan to overhaul judiciary

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli protesters have blocked highways leading to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv at the start of a day of countrywide demonstrations against the government’s planned judicial overhaul that has divided the nation. Tuesday’s demonstrations came hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s parliamentary coalition gave the initial approval for a bill to limit the Supreme Court’s oversight powers, pressing forward with the contentious proposed changes to the judiciary despite widespread opposition. Police cleared protesters who blocked a main artery leading to Jerusalem with a water cannon and arrested several others who had obstructed a highway next to the central city of Modiin.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.