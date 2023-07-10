Another man arrested in connection with shooting at Kansas nightclub

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A second suspect is now in custody in connection with a mass shooting that injured nearly a dozen people earlier this month in Kansas. Wichita police on Monday announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a felon. On Friday, a 19-year-old man was arrested. It wasn’t immediately clear if either man has been charged. A message left with Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett wasn’t immediately returned. The shooting happened in the early hours of July 2 at City Nightz in downtown Wichita. Nine people were shot and two others were trampled in the chaos that followed. No one died.

