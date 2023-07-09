Snap presidential vote is underway in Uzbekistan and expected to extend incumbent’s rule

MOSCOW (AP) — Voters in Uzbekistan are casting their ballots on Sunday in a snap presidential election which is widely expected to extend the incumbent’s rule by seven more years. The vote followed a constitutional referendum that extended a presidential term from five to seven years and allowed President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to run for two more terms in office. In 2021, Mirziyoyev was elected to his second five-year term, the limit allowed by the constitution at the time. A set of constitutional amendments approved in April’s plebiscite allowed him to begin the count of terms anew and run for two more, raising the possibility that he could stay in office until 2037.

