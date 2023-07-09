PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) - Nasa Hataoka holds a one-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round of the first-ever U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.