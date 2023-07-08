Protests grow as Israel’s far-right government advances with its judicial overhaul

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s anti-government protest movement is gaining new momentum as tens of thousands of people spill into the streets of cities across the country to oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul plan. The movement has staged protests for over six months since Netanyahu’s government unveiled the plan. But in recent weeks, the protests were showing signs of weakening. Plans by the government to push forward with the overhaul, coupled with the firing of Tel Aviv’s police chief, who was accused of being too sympathetic to the protesters, appeared to give momentum to Saturday’s demonstrations. Critics say Netanyahu’s plan will concentrate power in the hands of the prime minister and his allies.

