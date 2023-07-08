Judge holds Washington state in contempt for not providing services to mentally ill people in jails

A federal judge has found Washington state in contempt and ordered it to pay more than $100 million for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who must wait in jails for weeks. U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman says the Washington Department of Social and Health Services has been violating the constitutional rights of these people due to a “lack of foresight, creativity, planning and timely response to a crisis of its own making.” The state entered into a settlement agreement in 2018 and agreed to address the wait times, but they’ve only grown longer.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.