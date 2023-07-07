Top Republicans are gearing up to investigate the Hunter Biden case. Here’s what to know.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department’s handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. Leaders of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Accountability, and Ways and Means committees have opened a joint investigation into whistleblower claims of improper interference in the federal case into President Joe Biden’s youngest son. The Justice Department has denied the claims. The congressional inquiry was opened days after it was announced last month that Hunter Biden will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors.

