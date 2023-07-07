Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred for false election fraud claims, a Washington review panel says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A review panel says former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani should be disbarred in Washington for how he handled litigation challenging the 2020 election on behalf of then-President Donald Trump. The panel’s report was released Friday. In the report, three lawyers for the Washington, D.C., bar association say Giuliani “claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence.” The bar association lawyers go through the errors and unsupported claims in a Pennsylvania lawsuit Giuliani argued seeking to overturn the Republican president’s loss to Democrat Joe Biden. An adviser for Giuliani sharply criticizes the review as politically motivated.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.