New minimum pay rates for NYC app-based food delivery workers are delayed

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City was ordered by a judge to temporarily delay new minimum pay standards for app-based food delivery workers. The order came Friday, a day after city officials were sued by Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub and Relay Delivery. City officials recently announced plans to substantially increase earnings for app-based delivery workers in the coming years. The law was set to take effect July 12 with an initial increased pay rate of $17.96 an hour. But food delivery services sued Thursday in state Supreme Court in Manhattan. Judge Nicholas Moyne on Friday ordered a temporary delay on enacting the new standard and scheduled a hearing on July 31.

