At least 1 dead, 5 wounded after shooting inside Lebanon mosque, security official says

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese security official says at least one person is dead and several more are wounded after a shooting inside a mosque in Lebanon. The motive behind Friday’s shooting was not immediately clear. The state-run National News Agency said more shooting occurred between Lebanese troops and the man who opened fire at a mosque, leaving him wounded. A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the man killed and the five wounded were all Syrian citizens. Lebanon is home to more than 1 million Syrian refugees and anti-Syrian sentiments have been on the rise since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in October 2019.

