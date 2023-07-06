Wisconsin police officer races into burning barn and rescues cows trapped near flames

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin police officer who ran into a burning barn and rescued three cows trapped inside says the bovines “made a beeline” for a pasture once he opened a gate holding them back. Sturgeon Bay police officer Andrew Crabb was nearing the end of his overnight shift on June 25 when he spotted smoke coming from a nearby barn. He dashed across a field and entered the barn, where the cows were stuck behind a gate and mooing in distress from nearby flames. Police body camera video shows him removing a chain from the gate. Crabb told the cows “come on guys” and the cows quickly make their way out.

