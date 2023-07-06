The Dalai Lama, Tibetan spiritual leader, celebrates 88th birthday

DHARMSALA, India (AP) — The Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, is celebrating his 88th birthday at his hillside Indian headquarters in Dharamsala. The celebrations Thursday are taking place in the courtyard of the Tsuglakhang Temple, which is festooned with Tibetan and Buddhist flags and portraits of the Tibetan leader. The Dalai Lama has made the hillside town of Dharmsala his headquarters since fleeing from Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. India considers Tibet to be part of China, though it hosts Tibetan exiles. The Dalai Lama denies being a separatist and says he only advocates substantial autonomy and protection of Tibet’s native Buddhist culture.

