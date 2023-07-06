The death toll from a South Africa gas leak blamed on illegal gold processing has risen to 17

BOKSBURG, South Africa (AP) — The death toll in a toxic gas leak in South Africa blamed on an illegal gold processing operation in a settlement of closely packed shacks has risen to 17. At least three children are among the dead. A person died on arrival at the hospital for the latest casualty, Panyaza Lesufi, the premier of the Gauteng province, said Thursday. At least 10 people were hospitalized, including another four children, Lesufi said. The leak of what authorities said was a toxic nitrate gas happened Wednesday night in the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg, a city on the eastern outskirts of Johannesburg.

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and GERALD IMRAY Associated Press

