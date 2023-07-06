New Jersey governor signs tax break for Orsted’s offshore wind farm

PAULSBORO, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill giving a tax break to Danish offshore wind developer Orsted for the first of two energy projects it plans to place in the waters off the Jersey Shore. And he faces pressure from another offshore wind company looking for similar assistance. The governor’s office said he would sign the bill, allowing Orsted to keep federal tax credits that it otherwise would have been required to pass along to New Jersey utility ratepayers. Another offshore wind project, Atlantic Shores, also wants government aid for its own project off the southern New Jersey coast.

