EU takes a major step in approving plans to boost its anemic ammunition production to help Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is taking a major step in approving plans to boost its anemic production of ammunition and missiles within the 27-nation bloc. It’s aimed at both defending itself and quickly helping Ukraine in trying to push back the invasion by Russia. The EU presidency announced that the member states and the EU Parliament reached a deal “to urgently mobilize” half a billion euros from its budget for the Act in Support of Ammunition Production deal. The deal follows up the March decision by EU leaders to boost urgently needed ammunition deliveries to Ukraine.

