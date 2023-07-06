Democratic council member joins race for Indiana’s open US Senate seat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis City-County Council member is looking to become the Democratic candidate for Indiana’s open U.S. Senate seat in the 2024 election. Keith Potts announced his candidacy Thursday, becoming the second announced Democrat seeking the seat that Republican Sen. Mike Braun is giving up to run for Indiana governor. Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks has secured high-profile support as the only prominent GOP candidate in the Senate race. No well-known Democrats have made moves to start campaigns in the Republican-dominated state. Former state lawmaker Marc Carmichael announced his bid for the Democratic nomination last month.

