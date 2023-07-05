Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other

Contract negotiations between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of the company’s workers broke down early Wednesday morning with each side blaming the other for walking away from talks. In recent days, the Teamsters had imposed several deadlines for United Parcel Service negotiators to make their “last, best and final” offer to its unionized workers. Union officials said that UPS “walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer” to Teamsters members. UPS told a different story. The package delivery company said it was the Teamsters who abandoned negotiations, “despite UPS’s historic offer that builds on our industry-leading pay.”

