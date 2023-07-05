South Sudan president says he will be a candidate in long-delayed elections set for 2024

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — President Salva Kiir of South Sudan says his country’s long-delayed elections will take place in 2024 and that he will be on the ballot. Kiir, who has led South Sudan since the territory became independent of Sudan in 2011, accepted the endorsement of the ruling party at a stadium event Tuesday in the state of Bahr el Ghazal. Kiir is expected to face his long-time rival, First Vice President Riek Machar, who has yet to confirm he will be a candidate.

