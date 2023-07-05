Powder found in White House’s West Wing lobby tests positive for cocaine
By COLLEEN LONG, ZEKE MILLER and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A white powder discovered in a lobby area of the White House’s West Wing that prompted a brief evacuation Sunday evening tested has positive for cocaine in a laboratory analysis. That word comes from three people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Officials found the powder in a small plastic envelope in the heavily trafficked part of the White House. They initially suspected illegal drugs, but ran tests to ensure that the powder wasn’t a more dangerous substance. Investigators haven’t yet identified who brought the cocaine into the White House.