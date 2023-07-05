Powder found in White House’s West Wing lobby tests positive for cocaine

WASHINGTON (AP) — A white powder discovered in a lobby area of the White House’s West Wing that prompted a brief evacuation Sunday evening tested has positive for cocaine in a laboratory analysis. That word comes from three people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Officials found the powder in a small plastic envelope in the heavily trafficked part of the White House. They initially suspected illegal drugs, but ran tests to ensure that the powder wasn’t a more dangerous substance. Investigators haven’t yet identified who brought the cocaine into the White House.

By COLLEEN LONG, ZEKE MILLER and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.