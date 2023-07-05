One person dead in Gonzales house fire

Courtesy: Isaias Olivares

UPDATE 7/5/23 8:40 a.m- Gonzales Police confirmed Wednesday morning one person died in a house fire on the 400 block of Charolais Drive.

Gonzales Police said officers responded to a residential structure fire and the home was fully engulfed in flames. Police said five family members were home at the time of the fire.

The victim's identity is not yet being released until it is verified with the Monterey County Coroner's Office.

An arson investigator with CAL FIRE is helping with investigation. Gonzales Police are working to figure out if illegal fireworks caused the fire. But several aerial fireworks were seen in the area at the time.

Firefighters from the Gonzales Fire Department, Monterey County Regional Fire, Salinas Fire, and Correctional Training Facility were also on scene to help.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gonzales Police Department at (831) 675-5010 or the non-Emergency line at (831 )755-5111.

Firefighters investigating house fire in Gonzales neighborhood

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a house fire on Charolais Drive late Tuesday night.

Flames could be seen coming through the roof as smoke spilled out. Multiple agencies were on scene to help put the fire out and keep people away from the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.