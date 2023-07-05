New York man is sentenced to 30 years in fatal Connecticut jewelry store heist

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A 63-year-old New York man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison for his role in the robbery of a Connecticut jewelry store that ended with a jeweler being shot to death. Paul Prosano was convicted in December of crimes including robbery and the interstate transportation of stolen property. Prosecutors say Prosano and two other men robbed Marco Jewelers in Stamford in March of 2020, getting away with between $360,000 and $400,000 worth of jewelry. Police found the store owner, Mark Vuono, dead in front of the store’s open safe. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Prosano driving his co-defendants to the store. Some of the jewelry was later recovered from his home.

