Indiana legislator convicted of drunken driving publicly acknowledges he used ‘horrible’ judgment

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana legislator convicted of drunken driving in June is publicly acknowledging that he used “horrible” judgment. Republican state Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour posted remarks on Facebook on Wednesday in which he said he accepts responsibility and is getting professional help. Police arrested Lucas on May 31 after he drove his pickup truck through a guardrail a few miles north of the city of Seymour. In a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty on June 12 to misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. He will face no jail time as long as he completes at least 180 days of probation. His legislative colleagues did not discipline him.

