Former New York Mayor de Blasio and wife announce separation, but not divorce
By KAREN MATTHEWS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, say they are separating but not divorcing after 29 years of a marriage that helped lift de Blasio into the mayor’s job. De Blasio and McCray told The New York Times that they will continue to share the same Brooklyn townhouse while dating other people. McCray confirmed the separation in a text to The Associated Press and said the pair spoke to the Times in an effort to head off gossip. She they wanted to go public “before any misunderstandings occur.” De Blasio did not immediately comment to the AP.