Connecticut lawmaker attacked after Muslim service says she sustained multiple physical injuries

A Connecticut state legislator who was attacked last month as she left a Muslim prayer service is making her first public comments about the incident. Rep. Mayram Khan issued a written statement on Wednesday saying he sustained multiple physical injuries from what she described as an attempted sexual assault and violent physical assault. Khan, a Democrat from Windsor, was with her children and sister outside a downtown Hartford arena taking pictures when the attack occurred. She said she remains concerned about the lack of security outside the prayer service and is expected to discuss the incident during a news conference Thursday.

