What the 4th of July holiday means for people on the Central Coast

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) - People from all over came to the Central Coast to celebrate Independence Day.

This day has a significant meaning to many who tell me they came here to start a new life. Freedom is a reason why some come to America.

"Fireworks, freedom, so grateful to be in America," said Lily Song who is visiting Monterey from Fresno.

Song immigrated to the United States from Cambodia in the 80s.

"To have all the freedom in opportunity," Song said when asked why she chose to come to America.

Sara Cervantes immigrated from Mexico 20 years ago on the 4th of July.

She never imagined who she was going to meet when she got here.

"I'm so happy here is where I met the love of my life," said Cervantes.

In Monterey at Old Fishermans Wharf, the entrance was decorated in red white, and blue for those to take pictures.

"I grew up in a military family so the 4th of July was always a special day to be a celebration," said Bonnie Consiglio who lives in Pacific Grove.

Right next door, Pacific Grove held a 4th of July event in the downtown area organized by the Chamber of Commerce.

"We are so happy to in Pacific Grove to be celebrating this country’s independence," said Bonnie Consiglio who lives in Pacific Grove.

Many took their kids here to meet people from the fire department, get their faces painted, or get a free t-shirt.

"I think last year was busy. But I've been looking around and I think we might have a bigger crowd. The whole park is full this year. We also bring in the antique military vehicles and the Monterey County fire brings in their truck and they're even talking to kids and handing out goodies. Lots of fun events going on," said Christi Metzner, the director of membership and events with the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce.

One person says although this country has a lot to offer, there are some decisions made in this country they don't agree with.

"I think even though I don't agree with everything that's happen, we have a system set up that will allow for it to be changed," Pat Robinette from Salinas.