Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not testify at his impeachment trial, attorney says

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A lawyer for embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the Republican will not testify in his upcoming impeachment trial. Paxton is temporarily suspended from office pending the outcome of the trial that is scheduled to begin in September in the Texas Senate. His lead attorney, Tony Buzbee, said Monday night in a statement that a GOP-controlled House investigation into Paxton “had the opportunity” to have Paxton testify earlier but refused. Paxton is separately under FBI investigation over accusations of bribery and abuse of office. He is also still awaiting trial on felony securities fraud charges from 2015.

