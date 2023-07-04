Revelers across the US brave heat and heavy downpours to celebrate Fourth of July

BOSTON (AP) — Revelers across the nation braved heat and heavy downpours to take part in Fourth of July activities Tuesday, celebrating the nation’s founding with parades, fireworks and hot dog eating contests at a time of lingering political divisions. In Boston, revelers dodged raindrops to nab a coveted space on the grassy oval directly in front of the Hatch Shell along the Charles River ahead of the traditional Boston Pops July Fourth concert and fireworks display. In another longstanding July Fourth celebration, fans crowded to watch Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of New York City.

