Man steals forklift from a Maryland store and rams a car, killing a woman, authorities say.

WALDORF, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a man stole a forklift from a Maryland home improvement store and killed a woman in the parking lot after ramming the car in which she was sleeping. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown has been charged with murder, assault, theft and other alleged offenses. The sheriff’s office says Brown broke into a Lowe’s in Waldorf early Sunday and stole a forklift. Officials say Brown rammed through the rear gates of the store and hit a parked car. A woman who was sleeping in the car tried to run away. Officials say Brown followed her, ran her over, stole her car and fled.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.