Colombian rebel group says it will stop attacks on military

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s largest rebel group says it will stop attacks on the nation’s military as it prepares for a ceasefire with the government that could bring both sides closer to ending five decades of war. In a statement published Tuesday, the National Liberation Army’s Central Command ordered its units across the country to “cease all offensive actions” against the military on July 6, including espionage. However the group known as the ELN said its fighters will continue to use their weapons to defend themselves from any attack staged by the military or other armed groups that operate in Colombia’s rural areas.

